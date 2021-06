It'll be another perfect day for a stroll with the low humidity and nice temperatures to only reach near 80.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting some blue skies and bright sun today.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Clouds increase tonight with a few sprinkles by morning.

Morning showers possible for Friday, than partial sun develops.

Warm and much more humid temperatures will move into the state over the weekend with partly sunny skies.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.