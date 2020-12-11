Sunny, Mild Day Ahead; Rainy Saturday

We have another beautiful day ahead for today!

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a nice sunny day mixed with high clouds and even milder temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The weekend will be a 50/50 split. Clouds increase tonight into Saturday.

A few showers are likely to touch down in the afternoon around the state, but the rain dries up by Saturday night.

Sunday is definitely our pick for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs to possibly reach 60 degrees!

Enjoy the weekend sunshine because a cold front is on the way and might bring some snow into the state.