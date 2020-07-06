first alert weather

Sunny Monday; Possible Midweek Heat Surge Ahead

After a hot and dry end to the holiday weekend, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a much more comfortable Monday.

Plenty of sunshine today with very warm temperatures and only a moderate level of humidity.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening but those chances are fairly low.

Tuesday will be a cooler day with an influence off of the Atlantic. Highs in the low 80s.

Enjoy the first half of the week because a surge of heat and humidity sets in as we head into the middle of the week.

A much hotter and more humid airmass moves in for Wednesday and Thursday with the heat index approaching or surpassing 100 degrees.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

