Sunny, Scattered Flurries Friday

We will have morning sunshine Friday, clouds in the afternoon and a few scattered flurries.

Temperatures today will be slightly above normal, with highs between 38 and 44.

It will be cloudy overnight into Saturday morning, then turn sunny with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, we will have considerable cloudiness with a few showers around late.

Temperatures Sunday will be near 50.

The clouds move in on Monday and it will turn colder by the end of next week.