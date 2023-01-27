connecticut weather

Sunny, Scattered Flurries Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We will have morning sunshine Friday, clouds in the afternoon and a few scattered flurries.

Temperatures today will be slightly above normal, with highs between 38 and 44.

It will be cloudy overnight into Saturday morning, then turn sunny with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, we will have considerable cloudiness with a few showers around late.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Temperatures Sunday will be near 50.

The clouds move in on Monday and it will turn colder by the end of next week.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us