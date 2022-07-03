first alert weather

Sunny Skies and Warm Temps For Remainder of Holiday Weekend

Clouds will make way to mostly sunny skies across Connecticut Sunday.

Saturday's storms have cleared out but remain just south of Long Island so there is still a small chance of a stray sprinkle Sunday morning.

As the day goes on, those clouds will move out and the sun will take over.

Temperatures will range from the upper 70s along the shoreline to the mid-80s inland on Sunday.

It will be more of the same on Monday with sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s across the state.

Temperatures will push towards 90 degrees on Tuesday.

