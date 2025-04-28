StormTracker

Sunny start to the workweek with highs in the 70s

Happy Monday! We have a sunny start to the workweek and highs will be in the 70s.

There will be abundant sunshine and a light wind ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Highs will be 70s for most of the state.

Tuesday will be a bit windier, but it will be warmer. Highs will be close to 80 degrees.

Light rain showers are possible on Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, highs will be closer to 70s degrees again.

