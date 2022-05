Thursday will be sunny with temperatures in the 70s inland and cooler at the shore.

After lots of sunshine during the day, clouds move in tonight and showers are likely tomorrow, tomorrow night and Saturday. Some of the rain might be locally heavy.

The weather will be nicer on Sunday -- brighter with some sun on Mother’s Day.

Next week looks fair and warmer.

