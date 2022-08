Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures in the 80s.

Clouds will mix in and an isolated shower could develop.

Friday will be sunny and very warm, with a high temperature near 90 degrees. The humidity will be low.

We will have sun and high clouds on Saturday and Sunday will be fair.

Showers and storms look most likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.