NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a cold, sunny day ahead of some changeable weather.

There will be some early morning flurries around this morning, but the clouds will eventually break to give way to a nice, sunny day.

I don't recall hearing about this!! All sorts of snow, still "part" of the never ending blizzard from early week....snow showers around here, heavier snow showers up in Beantown, if you are headed there...#NBCCT #bostonsnow pic.twitter.com/RcOjp4RFCr — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) February 4, 2021

The clouds will increase tonight. A mix will move into the state tomorrow with some snow midday, quickly changing to rain.

There will be fast moving rain showers tomorrow.

The weekend looks fair with highs in the 30s to near 40.