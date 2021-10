Today will bring a beautiful mix of sun and clouds into the state.

Highs will hit the lower to middle 70s.

A few showers are ins store for late tonight.

Cooler temperatures for tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Plenty of sun.

The cold front from Friday will bring cooler weather for the weekend. Cloudy and noticeably cooler on Saturday.

Sunny and chilly Sunday with highs both days in the upper 50s.

