Sunny Today; Heavy Rain, Thunder Likely Tomorrow

We have plenty of sun today and it will mix with clouds this afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-50s, which is slightly above normal.

Clouds will increase and thicken tonight and there will be a few light showers.

A period of heavy rain and thunder is likely midday tomorrow and winds could gust to 40 miles per hour.

It will clear quickly tomorrow afternoon and the weather will be OK for Friday night football games.

The weather will be fair Saturday with some chilly showers Saturday night. It will be fair Sunday too, but much cooler.

On Monday, a weak low-pressure disturbance will bring some scattered rain or snow showers to Connecticut.

The snow would mainly be in the hill towns.