Sunny Today, Remnants from Tropical Storm Friday Into Saturday

Remnants of the story will bring rain and wind.

Temperatures for November 10
Thursday will be mostly sunny with breezy and mild conditions and temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees.

But the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking Tropical Storm Nicole and leftovers of the storm will surge north and bring clouds and humidity into Connecticut overnight.

There will be periods of rain Friday afternoon and squalls of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds until 10 a.m. Saturday.

One to three inches of rain and wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are likely.

It will clear Saturday and we will have bright, cooler weather for Sunday.

