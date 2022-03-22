first alert forecast

Sunny Today; Some Sleet and Rain Wednesday

Today will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s, but it will feel cooler because of the wind.

The fire danger Tuesday is high because of dry conditions and wind.

On Wednesday the clouds will thicken and rain will develop in the evening, starting as some sleet in the hills.

We will have rain and thunder Thursday morning and showers Thursday afternoon

More rain is possible early Friday.

