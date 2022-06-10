Sunny Today, Tracking Scattered Showers for the Weekend

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking beautiful weather for Friday afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures that will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.

There will be a bit of a breeze with a southwest wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Clouds will increase Friday night ahead of scattered rain showers that will impact the state both Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.

The showers will be isolated and quite brief.

Temperatures on Saturday will rise into the middle to upper 70s while falling into the low-70s by Sunday afternoon.

Warmer weather arrives next week with inland highs climbing back into the 80s.

