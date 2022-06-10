first alert forecast

Sunny Today, Tracking Scattered Showers for the Weekend

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking beautiful weather for Friday afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures that will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.

There will be a bit of a breeze with a southwest wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Clouds will increase Friday night ahead of scattered rain showers that will impact the state both Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The showers will be isolated and quite brief.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

Temperatures on Saturday will rise into the middle to upper 70s while falling into the low-70s by Sunday afternoon.

Local

Alex Jones 11 mins ago

Infowars Bankruptcy Tossed in Deal With Sandy Hook Parents

Bridgeport 23 mins ago

Bridgeport Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

Warmer weather arrives next week with inland highs climbing back into the 80s.

Get the forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us