Sunny Today, Wintry Weather Possible This Weekend

We will have sunny and mild weather today, but the NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are keeping an eye on the possibility of wintry weather this weekend.

On Friday, rain is likely and temperatures will be in the 40s.

Then come periods of on-and-off showers Friday night into Saturday. 

Another burst of rain is possible Saturday night and might end as accumulating snow on Sunday morning.

Graphic of snow possible this weekend

Stay tuned to your First Alert forecast as Sunday can be a busy travel day across the region and country.

More data is pointing toward some snow Sunday morning.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are watching this carefully. Check back for updates.

