Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny today after a short period of fog this morning.

The warm temperatures are here again with highs in the 70s.

The weekend features lots of clouds and areas of drizzle.

Sunday will also include a few periods of rain.

Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s over the weekend.

Next week turns fair and warm again.