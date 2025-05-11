Sunny with temperatures in the 70s for Mother's Day

Abundant sunshine is expected through your Sunday with calmer northwest winds and temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

We'll cool into the 40s tonight, with some areas dropping into the upper 30s Monday morning.

High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s again tomorrow with clouds returning late in the day.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Tuesday will be cloudy ahead of a chance for rain to our south late in the day.

A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday.