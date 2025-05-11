StormTracker

Sunny with temperatures in the 70s for Mother's Day

By Alexis Clemons

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Abundant sunshine is expected through your Sunday with calmer northwest winds and temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

We'll cool into the 40s tonight, with some areas dropping into the upper 30s Monday morning.

High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s again tomorrow with clouds returning late in the day.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tuesday will be cloudy ahead of a chance for rain to our south late in the day.

A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us