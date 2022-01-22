Sunshine and Cold Temperatures for the Weekend

Many towns began the weekend below zero. Some weather observers reported temperatures as cold as -11 (Colebrook).

Not a lot of wind this morning, but when it's this cold, you just need a little wind to make it feel really, really cold. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/e1Gi8Hdscs — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 22, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The theme for the weekend is for the cold to relax a bit with high temperatures that will climb through the 20s today along with the chance that many towns will get closer to freezing on Sunday.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 35 degrees.

The good news is that the state will see plenty of sunshine to go along with the cold temperatures. A few clouds will mix in from time to time, especially on Sunday.

You can read more detail about the cold and the outlook on storms on our weather blog.