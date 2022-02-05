first alert weather

Sunshine and Cold Temperatures Return for the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The milder temperatures from the last couple of days has been replaced by a colder airmass heading into the weekend.

Our average high temperature for early February should be in the middle 30s. We expect high temperatures both today and tomorrow in the 20s. Today's wind chill values will remain in the single digits and teens.

By Sunday, we expect less wind with sunshine continuing.

Besides a weak coastal storm that will brush by the state with rain and snow showers late Monday, most of next week looks to remain quiet and milder.

More details on the forecast on our weather blog.

