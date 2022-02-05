Sunshine and Cold Temperatures Return for the Weekend

The milder temperatures from the last couple of days has been replaced by a colder airmass heading into the weekend.

Our average high temperature for early February should be in the middle 30s. We expect high temperatures both today and tomorrow in the 20s. Today's wind chill values will remain in the single digits and teens.

The sunshine returns today, but it stays cold. Highs in the teens/hills, 20s elsewhere. Wind chills in the single digits and teens. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/WxEyTxG2Fv — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 5, 2022

By Sunday, we expect less wind with sunshine continuing.

Besides a weak coastal storm that will brush by the state with rain and snow showers late Monday, most of next week looks to remain quiet and milder.

