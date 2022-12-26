connecticut weather

Sunshine and Cold Temperatures To Start the Week

By Darren Sweeney

The bitter cold that we experienced this weekend will begin to moderate as we head into the final week of 2022.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 38 degrees. We'll be below average today but turning milder over the next few days. Eventually, we'll be well above average by the end of the week.

Quiet weather will also continue for any traveling you may be doing between the holiday. The next weather system to impact the state will be wet not white. Expect showers and milder temperatures to end the year and to start 2023.

