Sunshine and colder temps Friday heading into holiday weekend

There will be plenty of sunshine as we head into the holiday weekend on Friday, but it will be colder as well.

High temperatures Friday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. Winds will be light, so it won't feel as cold.

The temperatures will begin to moderate Saturday and we will see some clouds move in mixed with sunshine. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s.

Christmas looks nice with some sun and highs around 50.

Our next chance of rain is Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here for the full forecast.