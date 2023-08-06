Sunshine and comfortable temps today, showers and storms Monday

A nice and comfortable Sunday is expected across the state to end the first weekend of August.

Today is looking GOOD! Lots of sun (some haze from smoke), warm temps and comfortable levels of humidity. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/eYFG2G0MTT — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 6, 2023

There will be some haze in the air with Canadian wildfire smoke moving through the northeast today.

By Monday, a warm front will approach the state. The front will bring clouds, rising humidity and the chance for showers and even a thunderstorm.

While it will not rain the entire day Monday, a couple of rounds of downpours can be expected during the morning and again in the afternoon and evening. The evening round of storms could feature heavier rain and localized strong wind gusts.

Showers and storms will continue into Tuesday. A cold front will eventually bring more comfortable air for the middle of the week.

