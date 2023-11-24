Sunshine and cooler temperatures heading into the weekend

After a quiet and sunny Thanksgiving, the holiday weekend will continue to remain bright and cool.

A cold front will move through the state today and bring some high cloudiness during the afternoon. High temperatures will be cooler than yesterday. Highs are expected to remain in the 40s.

As the front pushes offshore tonight, colder air will filter into the state with low temperatures dropping into the teens and 20s.

High temperatures will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees Saturday. The average high temperature for this time of the year should be in the upper 40s.