High pressure brings sunshine and mild temperatures to the state to start the weekend.

Get out and enjoy today. wall to wall sunshine and mild temps! #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtitrd2 pic.twitter.com/w5SSSp3zFn — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 22, 2022

High temperatures are expected to be above normal with highs in the middle to upper 60s. The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 61 degrees.

While today will feature plenty of sunshine, we expect clouds to increase tonight and showers to arrive on Sunday afternoon.

On and off showers are expected to continue through Monday.

