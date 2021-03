A strong cold front brought wind on Friday but will bring a nice start to the weekend for today.

High pressure brings sunshine and mild temperatures for today. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Enjoy today's sunshine and mild temps, as rain will be on the way for your Sunday

A storm will swing through the northeast on Sunday bringing periods of rain and even a thunderstorm for Sunday. Over 1' of rain looks likely for most of the state into Sunday night.

The storm will pull away Sunday night with wind lingering into Monday.

