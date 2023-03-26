connecticut weather

Sunshine and Milder Temperatures Return Today

By Darren Sweeney

After a gloomy and chilly Saturday, sunshine and milder temperatures return to end the weekend.

Temperatures averaged 10 degrees colder than average on Saturday with rain, sleet, and even some wet snow at times in the higher elevations. High pressure will bring temperatures above average today. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

It will become breezy this afternoon with wind gusts approaching 20-30 mph at times.

Clear skies and mild temperatures will continue into the first half of Monday. By Monday afternoon, clouds will increase and a period of rain is likely by Monday evening.

Any rain looks to clear by Tuesday.

