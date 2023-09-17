Sunshine and seasonable temperatures today, showers arrive tonight

An area of high pressure will bring a sunny final Sunday of summer to the state.

Expect sunshine and warm temperatures between 75 and 80 degrees along with light winds.

The next system to bring showers arrives tonight. Clouds will increase by sunset and showers will move in by midnight tonight.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lots of sun today and temps in the 75-80 range. It's the final Sunday of summer, enjoy it! Showers arrive tonight and linger through Monday. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/iO327FEviq — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) September 17, 2023

Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm chance will linger through Monday.