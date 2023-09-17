connecticut weather

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures today, showers arrive tonight

By Darren Sweeney

An area of high pressure will bring a sunny final Sunday of summer to the state.

Expect sunshine and warm temperatures between 75 and 80 degrees along with light winds.

The next system to bring showers arrives tonight. Clouds will increase by sunset and showers will move in by midnight tonight.

Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm chance will linger through Monday.

