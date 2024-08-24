StormTracker

Sunshine and warm temperatures continue into the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

The quiet and comfortable weather pattern we've been enjoying will continue into the weekend.

Lots of sunshine, warm temperatures and low humidity can be expected for any outdoor plans you may have.

A weak disturbance passing through the northeast tomorrow may help to produce an isolated shower or storm. Most towns will remain dry with more sunshine and warm temperatures.

Light winds will also provide for a great beach and boating weekend.

