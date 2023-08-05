Sunshine and warm temperatures expected this weekend

High pressure promises to provide a good deal of sunshine and warm temperatures for the first weekend of August.

The average high temperatures for today is 85 degrees. Expect temperatures to be fairly seasonable this weekend with low 80s today and mid 80s on Sunday.

Some Canadian wildfire smoke is possible today. There may be some haze mixing with the blue skies for a time this afternoon.

The fair weather is expected to continue into Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Moderate levels of humidity are expected through the weekend before a rise in humidity, showers, and storms by Monday. More forecast details can be found on our NBC Connecticut weather blog.