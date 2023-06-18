Sunshine and warmer temperatures expected for Father's Day

A slow moving storm that brought over an inch of rain to parts of the state yesterday will move away today.

The storm moving out will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

While a passing sprinkle or brief shower can't be ruled out, most of the state will see lots of sunshine. A northwesterly breeze will also mean a warmer day for the shoreline with highs in the upper 70s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return to the forecast on Monday and Tuesday before a midweek warming trend. By the end of the week, highs are expected to approach 90 degrees!

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.