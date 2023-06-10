Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the weekend

After a week that featured lots of wildfire smoke, clouds, and showers, we catch a break for the weekend.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures begin today and last through Sunday.

Highs today will be closer to average, in the middle to upper 70s for most.

You will notice some haze in the sky along with some passing clouds. The haze is smoke still around from the Canadian wildfires. However, today's smoke will not be at the surface.

Even warmer temperatures arrive on Sunday. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

The next chance for rain comes late Monday as a front approaches.