Sunshine, cooler air returns to end the weekend

After a cold front brought rain and wind to the state on Saturday, drier air takes over to end the weekend and start the new week.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures are expected along with a gusty breeze for Sunday.

The sunshine returns today, along with a gusty breeze. A late isolated shower is possible. Overall, a nice end to the weekend and this will carry into the new week ahead. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/ga44CklPcR — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 8, 2023

Some wind gusts will top 25 mph into the afternoon.

While most of the day will remain dry, there's an isolated shower chance in the afternoon. The rain chance is low and most towns will remain dry.

The sunny weather will continue into the start of the new week ahead.