weather forecast

Sunshine, cooler air returns to end the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a cold front brought rain and wind to the state on Saturday, drier air takes over to end the weekend and start the new week.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures are expected along with a gusty breeze for Sunday.

Some wind gusts will top 25 mph into the afternoon.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

While most of the day will remain dry, there's an isolated shower chance in the afternoon. The rain chance is low and most towns will remain dry.

The sunny weather will continue into the start of the new week ahead.

Local

Israel 35 mins ago

Local experts speak on Hamas attacks on Israel

new haven 2 hours ago

Man injured in New Haven stabbing

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

weather forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us