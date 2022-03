After a cold start Friday morning, temperatures will climb into the 30s during the day.

Bright sunshine and little wind will help it feel a bit warmer Friday.

Temperatures will increase over the weekend, with most of Connecticut seeing highs in the 40s on Saturday.

A little light snow, sleet, or rain will fall Saturday evening.

A few periods of rain are possible Sunday as temperatures move up into the 60s for most of the state.

More rain is likely Monday.

