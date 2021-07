After several days of thunderstorms this week, NBC Connecticut meteorologist are forecasting a nice, dry day in the forecast.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There will be lots of sunshine, low humidity and nice temperatures going into the weekend.

Oh what a beautiful morning! GO ahead and sing. Sun will mix with puffy clouds....low humidity will make it feel great. Get out and enjoy!! Only a little smoke left for now. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/zigFoIaGRN — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) July 22, 2021

Most of the weekend looks clear too.

More nice weather tomorrow and Saturday. Only a slight chance of an evening shower or storm tomorrow afternoon.

Best chance of showers and storms will be on Sunday as the humidity returns.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.