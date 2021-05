After scattered rain showers Saturday, sunshine is working its way in for Mother's Day.

Clearing skies overnight will transition to sunshine for the morning and part of the afternoon.

Cloud cover will increase with showers by late afternoon or evening. The rain is expected to move out by Sunday night.

Temperatures will reach the mid-60s in the inland areas.

