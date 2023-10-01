weather forecast

Sunshine returns for Sunday and into new work week

Happy Sunday! There will be a much drier weather pattern for the rest of this weekend and into the new work week.

The dry weather that returns today is expected to linger for most of the next week.

Measurable rainfall is not expected through Thursday.

Along with the dry weather, temperatures are expected to climb through the 70s close to 80 degrees for most of the week.

