Sunshine returns for Sunday and into new work week

Happy Sunday! There will be a much drier weather pattern for the rest of this weekend and into the new work week.

The dry weather that returns today is expected to linger for most of the next week.

Besides some haze from wildfire smoke today, it will be a great first day of October! Enjoy, we deserve it after the second wettest September on record. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/plavioOfGE — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 1, 2023

Measurable rainfall is not expected through Thursday.

Along with the dry weather, temperatures are expected to climb through the 70s close to 80 degrees for most of the week.

