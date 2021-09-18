Sunshine Returns for the Final Weekend of Summer

After several days of clouds and showers, high pressure will bring a return to sunshine for the final weekend of summer.

While humidity will stay on the moderate side for today, a cold front this evening will bring a refreshing change by Sunday morning. The cold front may kick off an isolated shower in a few towns. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies along with much lower levels of humidity.

The area of high pressure moving in will also help to steer tropical storm "Odette" out to sea.

The sunshine and dry air will continue until midweek. A cold front toward the end of the week will bring another chance of showers and cooler temperatures.