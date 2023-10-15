Sunshine returns for today and to start the new week

After a rainy day (for some) in the state on Saturday, today will feature a return to partly sunny skies with close to seasonable temperatures.
The average high for this time of the year is 64 degrees. Today's high temperatures will likely fall just below the average along with a gusty breeze at times.
The expected breeze will gust over 20 mph at times through the afternoon making it feel a bit cooler.
Besides a stray shower chance over the next couple of days, the week ahead will feature milder temperatures rising to the middle to upper 60s by the middle of next week.