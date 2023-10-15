Sunshine returns for today and to start the new week

After a rainy day (for some) in the state on Saturday, today will feature a return to partly sunny skies with close to seasonable temperatures.

As expected, the farther north you were yesterday, the drier your Saturday was. It was a wet day for most of the 95 corridor and southwest CT. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/UZTXrVNMnI — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 15, 2023

The average high for this time of the year is 64 degrees. Today's high temperatures will likely fall just below the average along with a gusty breeze at times.

The expected breeze will gust over 20 mph at times through the afternoon making it feel a bit cooler.

Besides a stray shower chance over the next couple of days, the week ahead will feature milder temperatures rising to the middle to upper 60s by the middle of next week.