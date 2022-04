After one to three inches of rain moved through the state last night expect a return to sunshine today after a couple of gloomy days.

Sunshine returns today, with many towns reaching the 60s! Clouds, a few showers on Saturday. Details here: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/rLdZ8B2mKa — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 8, 2022

We expect highs in the 60s with some upper 50s in the hills and the shoreline.

A disturbance moves through on Saturday with clouds and times of showers. We do not expect a washout, but showers in both the morning and afternoon look likely.

