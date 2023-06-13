Sunshine returns today, thunderstorms develop Wednesday

Drier air will move in on the backside of last night's rain and thunder.

Sunshine will develop by the afternoon with humidity dropping a bit along with the sunshine.

Another storm system looks to impact the state on Wednesday.

While the day will start out dry, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon.

Some of the storms on Wednesday may contain strong gusty winds and hail.

