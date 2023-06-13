connecticut weather

Sunshine returns today, thunderstorms develop Wednesday

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Drier air will move in on the backside of last night's rain and thunder.

Sunshine will develop by the afternoon with humidity dropping a bit along with the sunshine.

Another storm system looks to impact the state on Wednesday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

While the day will start out dry, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon.

Some of the storms on Wednesday may contain strong gusty winds and hail.

Local

gun violence 34 mins ago

Gun safety advocates weigh in on planned national summit & President Biden visit to Conn.

EAST HARTFORD 1 hour ago

Crash involving tractor-trailer, 2 other vehicles reported on I-84 east in East Hartford

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us