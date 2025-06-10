Sunshine returns Wednesday after rainy and cloudy day

Sunshine will finally return after days of cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and much warmer than the past couple of days. What a difference some sun makes!

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

High temperatures Wednesday will reach 80 to 85 degrees with comfortable humidity.

Temperatures will begin the day in the 50s across the state with a clearing sky overnight.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The sky cover will feature a few afternoon clouds Wednesday.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm, in the 80s. We will cool down a little bit Friday to the 70s, but we should stay dry.

Then, Father's Day weekend, we will have the chance of rain yet again.

Currently, it appears rain will be more likely Saturday, perhaps a few drier towns on Father's Day.

It's not looking like a great weekend; lots of clouds, cool temperatures and the chance of rain.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.