Sunshine, Seasonable Temps Return for the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

The storm that brought rain, wind and accumulating snow for the northwest hills pulls away leaving the state with a nice weekend.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are expected both today and Sunday. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 40 degrees. We'll be close to that today and a little below average for Sunday.

Today will feature a breeze out of the northwest between 10 and 20 mph. A bit less breezy but chilly conditions are expected on Sunday.

