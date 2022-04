Today will be the pick of the weekend as high pressure takes control of our weather.

Sunshine, seasonable temperatures and a gusty northwesterly breeze will start the weekend.

Today is looking like a sunny, breezy and seasonable first Saturday of April. Tomorrow, features clouds, showers, cooler temps. Enjoy today! #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/xPXwaGFz2U — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 2, 2022

By Sunday, an area of low pressure will approach the state. Clouds will thicken through Sunday morning and rain will arrive by midday.

Along with rain on Sunday, temperatures will hold in the cooler 40s.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will return for the start of next week.

