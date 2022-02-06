first alert weather

Sunshine Today, Rain and Snow Expected Monday

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

High pressure brings us one more day of sunshine and cool temperatures today.

The next system to bring precipitation to the state arrives on Monday. While temperatures will be warming, we can expect showers of rain and wet snow to develop during the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will be climbing through the 30s. Minor accumulation can be expected away from the shoreline, with up to 1 inch of accumulation, especially in hill towns.

As the day continues, the trend will be for on and off rain showers that will continue into the overnight hours.

After a few leftover rain and snow showers on Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the 40s for the remainder of the week.

