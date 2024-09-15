Sunshine and warm temps continue to end the weekend, start the week

The warm and dry stretch of weather continues through today.

Yesterday's high temperature at Windsor Locks made it up to an impressive 88 degrees.

A wind shift to the northeast Sunday means that temperatures will not be quite as warm as yesterday, but still well above the average of 76 degrees.

The warmth is expected to continue through Monday with sunshine and warm temperatures continuing.

Clouds, a few showers and cooler temperatures are expected to move in by the middle of next week.

For more details on the weather changes coming next week, visit the StormTracker Weather Blog.