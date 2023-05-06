connecticut weather

Sunshine, Warmer Temperatures Return for the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

After a gloomy stretch of weather, sunshine and warmer temperatures make a comeback just in time for the weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 70 degrees. Temperatures averaged 10-15 degrees below average for most of last week.

High pressure will build in through the weekend to provide sunshine and temperatures that will be above average. Expect high temperatures to be between 70 and 75 degrees.

The sunshine and warmer temperatures will continue through Sunday.

