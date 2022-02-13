Super Sunday Snow and Cold

After record high temperatures yesterday, much colder air and snow has settled into the state for Super Bowl Sunday.

Today's snow will come in two rounds. The first round will drop 1 to 3 inches of snow this morning for most of the state. A second round of snow will move into the central and eastern portion of the state this afternoon and evening.

Tallying up both rounds of snow, most of central and western Connecticut will see 1 to 3 inches of snow. 2 to 4 inches with localized 5 inch amounts are likely southern and eastern CT.

Very cold air will follow the snow with high temperatures on Monday staying in the teens and 20s.

