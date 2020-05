The end of May is heating up, according to our NBC meteorologists!

Overall temperatures this May have been much cooler than average and we haven't felt much heat, but that will change with back-to-back sunny days.

There are lots of low clouds and fog to start Tuesday morning, but skies will clear up as the day goes on.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warm with highs near 80.

