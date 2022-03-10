first alert forecast

Temperatures Around 50 Today After Wednesday Snow

Some slippery conditions are possible Thursday morning after snow fell across the state Wednesday and it will be partly sunny today and tomorrow with high temperatures around 50. 

That will mean lots of melting of any snow that fell yesterday.

Some icy patches will form tonight as temperatures drop off to below freezing by morning.

Pouring rain moves in Saturday morning, ending as wet snow.

Then it will be windy.

Sunday will be fair and chilly with wind.

It will be fair Monday through Thursday with temperatures in the 50s and maybe 60s.

