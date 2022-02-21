first alert weather

Temperatures Could Rise Into 60s Wednesday

CT Forecast for February 23 2022
NBC Connecticut

The week is starting with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and it will feel like spring instead of late February on Wednesday when temperatures could be in the 60s.

Wednesday afternoon will be beautiful and windy. Temperatures could get into the mid-60s.

Then, the cooler air moves in.

Temperatures will drop on Thursday, falling back into the mid-30s.

The NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are keeping an eye on the potential for wintry weather on Friday.

It's still several days away and accumulating snow is possible but so is a wintry mix that would knock snow totals down.

